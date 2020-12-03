Admiral Niazi honoured with "Legion of Merit" award by Turkish Naval Forces

(Karachi) Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has been awarded with a “Legion of Merit” award by Turkish Naval Forces Commander Adnan Özbal at a ceremony in Ankara, a statement issued by Pakistan Navy stated on Wednesday.

Admiral Niazi is on an official visit to Turkey. Upon arrival, the naval chief was presented guard of honour at TNF Headquarters.

The statement added that Admiral Niazi called on Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar and Turkish Armed Forces Commander General Yasar Guler at Turkish General Staff Headquarters in Ankara. He also called on President of Defence Industries Ismail Demir at Presidency of Defence Industries.

Matters related to regional security, bilateral collaboration and mutual interest were discussed. The CNS and Turkish military officials lauded each other’s contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the region, the PN stated.

Admiral Niazi also laid a floral wreath at Ataturk Mausoleum, Ankara and signed an honour book.