AVN 71.14 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.63%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.49%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
EFERT 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.85%)
EPCL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.41%)
FCCL 21.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
JSCL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.05 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.68%)
OGDC 100.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.29%)
PAEL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.91%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.26%)
PSO 206.02 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (2.24%)
SNGP 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.97%)
STPL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
TRG 71.41 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (5.59%)
UNITY 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By ▲ 6.78 (0.16%)
BR30 22,202 Increased By ▲ 48.51 (0.22%)
KSE100 42,093 Increased By ▲ 65.44 (0.16%)
KSE30 17,697 Increased By ▲ 28.82 (0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Admiral Niazi honoured with "Legion of Merit" award by Turkish Naval Forces

*Naval chief also discussed matters related to regional security, bilateral collaboration and mutual interest with Turkish authorities
Fahad Zulfikar 03 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has been awarded with a “Legion of Merit” award by Turkish Naval Forces Commander Adnan Özbal at a ceremony in Ankara, a statement issued by Pakistan Navy stated on Wednesday.

Admiral Niazi is on an official visit to Turkey. Upon arrival, the naval chief was presented guard of honour at TNF Headquarters.

The statement added that Admiral Niazi called on Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar and Turkish Armed Forces Commander General Yasar Guler at Turkish General Staff Headquarters in Ankara. He also called on President of Defence Industries Ismail Demir at Presidency of Defence Industries.

Matters related to regional security, bilateral collaboration and mutual interest were discussed. The CNS and Turkish military officials lauded each other’s contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the region, the PN stated.

Admiral Niazi also laid a floral wreath at Ataturk Mausoleum, Ankara and signed an honour book.

Turkey pakistan navy Naval Chief award

Admiral Niazi honoured with "Legion of Merit" award by Turkish Naval Forces

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Pakistani Army Cadet wins ‘overall best foreign national Military Cadet' award at Royal Military College

Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters