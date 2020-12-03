World
United States issues travel curbs for Chinese Communist Party members
- U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday issued new rules to restrict travel Chinese Communist Party members’ and their families’ travel to the United States.
03 Dec 2020
(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday issued new rules to restrict travel Chinese Communist Party members’ and their families’ travel to the United States, the New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday.
The new policy limited the maximum validity of travel visas for party members and their families to one month and a single entry, the paper reported here, citing people familiar with the matter.
