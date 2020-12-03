AVN 71.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.33%)
Indian Spice King; MDH owner passes away

  • The Indian entrepreneur, who for many years appeared in MDH spice advertisements breathed his last at about 5:38 this morning.
Ali Ahmed 03 Dec 2020
Courtesy: Screengrab
Indian spice king, Mahashay Dharmapal Gulati, owner of India's famous MDH spices, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 98 years.

As per details, the Indian entrepreneur, who for many years appeared in MDH spice advertisements breathed his last at about 5:38 this morning. In the last few days, Gulati suffered from coronavirus, however, he was able to recover from it and is said to have suffered a heart attack on Thursday morning after which he died.

Owner of ’MAHASHIAN DI HATTI’ (MDH) Spices. Dharmapal Gulati was born in 1922 in Sialkot, Pakistan where his father ran a small shop. After partition, his family came to Delhi, and in 1953 Mahashay Dharmapal Gulati bought a shop in Chandni Chowk which he named 'Mahashian Di Hitti'. From then on, the shop became known as MDH. Gradually, the spices of Dharmapal Gulati became popular, and they were exported globally.

In 2017, he was also named the highest-paid CEO of any FMCG company in India. Last year, he was also awarded the Padma Bhushan award.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has described Dharmapal Gulati as a highly influential figure. In one of his tweets, he wrote, "Dharmapalji was a very influential person. He dedicated his entire life to society.”

