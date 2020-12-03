Uber in advanced talks to sell air taxi unit: Axios

Uber Technologies is in advanced talks to sell its air taxi business, "Uber Elevate", to aerospace firm Joby Aviation, news website Axios reported bit.ly/37qqMKN on Wednesday, citing sources.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Its shares rose over 6% following the news.

Hyundai Motor Co, which in January announced a partnership with Uber Elevate to develop electric air taxis, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With Uber’s business rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company cut 23% of its workforce in May as part of aggressive cost cuts and vowed to focus on its core ride-hailing and food-delivery businesses.

Uber has been working on various other businesses, including the development of self-driving cars, the Elevate project and a freight logistics network.

The company is also in talks to sell its self-driving business.