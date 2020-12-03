AVN 71.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.33%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.41%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.7%)
DGKC 108.23 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.1%)
EFERT 61.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.57%)
EPCL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
HASCOL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
HBL 130.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
HUBC 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.63%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
JSCL 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KAPCO 28.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KEL 3.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
MLCF 41.11 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.83%)
OGDC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.6%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
PIOC 95.87 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.77%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
PPL 92.03 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.13%)
PSO 207.13 Increased By ▲ 5.63 (2.79%)
SNGP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
STPL 16.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
TRG 72.90 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (7.79%)
UNITY 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,407 Increased By ▲ 33.29 (0.76%)
BR30 22,332 Increased By ▲ 179.18 (0.81%)
KSE100 42,364 Increased By ▲ 336.92 (0.8%)
KSE30 17,792 Increased By ▲ 124.05 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PIA offers 30pc discount on domestic flights

  • The purpose of these fares was to facilitate travel of people to their homes and loved ones during these holidays at a much more affordable price.
Ali Ahmed 03 Dec 2020

Pakistan’s national carrier PIA has announced to give up to 30 percent discount on tickets for winter holidays.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier had offered up to 30 percent discount on domestic flights operating between Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Peshawar from December 03, 2020 midnight onwards.

Passengers would now be able to travel between these cities on a one-way minimum fare of Rs8,500 and a round trip minimum fare of Rs17,000, only where previously PIA used to charge Rs12,275 and Rs24,600 for the same.

He said that the purpose of these fares was to facilitate the travel of people to their homes and loved ones during these holidays at a much more affordable price.

Back in August, the national airline announced to reduce its fares for flights from Karachi to Islamabad and Lahore.

PIA TICKETS

PIA offers 30pc discount on domestic flights

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Govt-IPPs MoUs granted cabinet sanction

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters