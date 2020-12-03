PIA offers 30pc discount on domestic flights

Pakistan’s national carrier PIA has announced to give up to 30 percent discount on tickets for winter holidays.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier had offered up to 30 percent discount on domestic flights operating between Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Peshawar from December 03, 2020 midnight onwards.

Passengers would now be able to travel between these cities on a one-way minimum fare of Rs8,500 and a round trip minimum fare of Rs17,000, only where previously PIA used to charge Rs12,275 and Rs24,600 for the same.

He said that the purpose of these fares was to facilitate the travel of people to their homes and loved ones during these holidays at a much more affordable price.

Back in August, the national airline announced to reduce its fares for flights from Karachi to Islamabad and Lahore.