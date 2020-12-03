AVN 71.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.33%)
Breakthrough: Saudi Arabia and Qatar close to striking a preliminary pact to resolve Gulf crisis

  • As part of the deal, Saudi Arabia will allow Qatar Airways flights to use its air space while there are some reports that Riyadh may even open its land border
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 03 Dec 2020

(Karachi) In a recent development, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are close to striking a preliminary agreement to resolve the three-year-long Gulf crisis, Doha News reported.

As per details, Senior White House advisor and US President Donald Trump’s son in-law Jared Kushner’s recently visited Qatar and Saudi Arabia where he met Qatar’s Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha following talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Neom.

As part of the deal, Saudi Arabia will allow Qatar Airways flights to use its air space while there are some reports that Riyadh may even open its land border. Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will soon announce updates on the crisis.

However, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain have not been involved in the latest outcome.

The move aims to bring an end to the three-year long Gulf crisis and illegal blockade on Qatar which was supported by the US president.

Saudi Arabia had hinted to draw a possible solution to the GCC crisis in recent weeks. Signs of de-escalation have recently started to appear in the Gulf, suggesting that after more than two and a half years, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) could finally be moving towards a resolution.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that his country was seeking ways to end the blockade on Qatar. "We continue to be willing to engage with our Qatari brothers, and we hope that they are as committed to that engagement," said bin Farhan stated.

Meanwhile, UAE has been reluctant to normalize ties with Qatar as it stated that there are “no chances” of ending the blockade on Qatar.

The Gulf crisis began when Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar, ordering a full, illegal land, air and sea blockade. All the four countries accused Doha of supporting terrorism – a charge Qatar has consistently rejected.

