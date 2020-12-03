Former PM Zafarullah Jamali passes away in Rawalpindi

Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali passed away at a hospital in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The former PM, 76, was shifted to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology & National Institute of Heart Diseases after suffering a heart attack last week. For the past few days, he had been on a ventilator in the Coronary Care Unit of the hospital.

Jamali was the first PM from Balochistan and served from November 23, 2002 till June 26, 2004. He was replaced by Shaukat Aziz after General Pervez Musharraf sought his resignation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his condolences and said he was saddened to hear of the passing of the former PM.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also expressed his 'heartfelt condolences'. "May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen," he said.

Other political leaders have also expressed their condolences.