AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

SBP amends guidelines on auction for government securities

Recorder Report 03 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has made amendments to the guidelines (Master Circular) on auction of government securities as a step towards more market-driven pricing in the auction of government securities and diversification of the investor-base of the securities. As per amendment, under the participation in competitive auction, Primary Dealers (PDs) will be required to submit competitive bids, for both Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), in terms of price up to four decimal points.

Previously, PDs were required to submit competitive bids, for both MTBs and PIBs, in terms of price (up to four decimal points). However, the bid price for long-term paper was required to confine to a range of 50 basis points from the respective tenor prices appearing on Reuters PKRV page on the last working day prior to bidding.

In addition, under the E-Participation in auction through Non-Competitive Bidding (NCBs), now the investors will be allowed to submit one bid in a single tenor, in case of submission of multiple bids in one tenor by single investor, all such bids would be treated as void. Further, the ceiling for one investor in a single tenor will be linked with pre-auction target, ie, 0.50 percent of the auction target subject to minimum of Rs. 25 million and maximum of Rs. 500 million.

Previously, investors were allowed to submit one bid in a single tenor, in case of submission of multiple bids in one tenor by single investor, all such bids would be treated as void. Further, the ceiling for one investor in a single tenor was linked with pre-auction target, ie, 0.25 percent of the auction target subject to minimum of Rs. 25 million and maximum of Rs. 500 million. According to the SBP, these amendments shall come into force with immediate effect. All other instructions on the subject will remain unchanged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

SBP amends guidelines on auction for government securities

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Subsidy payments: Direct releases described as 'financial indiscipline'

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.