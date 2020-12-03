AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

UK deputy HC visits CSS Corner at Frere Hall

03 Dec 2020

KARACHI: British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithariankis has said that youth aspirants for civil service should expand their knowledge so that they could pass CSS examination and serve their country.

"Civil service is a great profession and the one could succeed through commitment. The candidate should not get disappointed in case of non selection but keep striving for the success. Students are facing hardships due to Covid-19 pandemic. Karachi is a big Islamic city and economical hub of Pakistan. England had introduced civil service system. England and Pakistan are working together in different sectors. 150 English companies are working in Pakistan," the British Deputy High Commissioner passed these remarks while addressing at CSS corner at Frere Hall.

Additional Commissioner Karachi Dr Waqas Roshan, Director General Parks Taha Saleem, Senior Director Culture and Sports Syed Khursheed Shah, Sultan Siddiqui and other officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were also present on the occasion.

The British Deputy High Commissioner said that he came to Frere Hall for the first time and it was honour for him to meet the participants of CSS course. He said that choosing historical building to establish the CSS corner is a great step adding that he was impressed the way aspirants are taking interest in the course.

Mike Nithariankis said that Karachi is financial capital and business hub as well as the offices of all big British companies also situated in the city. He said that due to timely efforts of local administration, Covid-19 couldn't done the damage in Karachi as it did in other parts of the world.

The British Deputy High Commissioner said that he had served in embassies in different countries and felt extremely good in Pakistan. He said there still some space for expanding cooperation between England and Pakistan for matter of mutual interest, adding that steps are being taken in this regard.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

UK deputy HC visits CSS Corner at Frere Hall

Nepra revises industrial tariff, abolishes ToU charges

Import of cotton yarn: Removal of 5 percent RD approved by ECC

Nawaz declared PO, guarantors summoned

B2C e-commerce exports: State Bank issues regulatory framework

STZA being set up through ordinance

G-B: PM announces two new parks

Fitch sees real growth at meagre 0.8 percent

Ex-mill price of sugar down by Rs20/kg: PM

Subsidy payments: Direct releases described as 'financial indiscipline'

PM approves Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.