UK deputy HC visits CSS Corner at Frere Hall

KARACHI: British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithariankis has said that youth aspirants for civil service should expand their knowledge so that they could pass CSS examination and serve their country.

"Civil service is a great profession and the one could succeed through commitment. The candidate should not get disappointed in case of non selection but keep striving for the success. Students are facing hardships due to Covid-19 pandemic. Karachi is a big Islamic city and economical hub of Pakistan. England had introduced civil service system. England and Pakistan are working together in different sectors. 150 English companies are working in Pakistan," the British Deputy High Commissioner passed these remarks while addressing at CSS corner at Frere Hall.

Additional Commissioner Karachi Dr Waqas Roshan, Director General Parks Taha Saleem, Senior Director Culture and Sports Syed Khursheed Shah, Sultan Siddiqui and other officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were also present on the occasion.

The British Deputy High Commissioner said that he came to Frere Hall for the first time and it was honour for him to meet the participants of CSS course. He said that choosing historical building to establish the CSS corner is a great step adding that he was impressed the way aspirants are taking interest in the course.

Mike Nithariankis said that Karachi is financial capital and business hub as well as the offices of all big British companies also situated in the city. He said that due to timely efforts of local administration, Covid-19 couldn't done the damage in Karachi as it did in other parts of the world.

The British Deputy High Commissioner said that he had served in embassies in different countries and felt extremely good in Pakistan. He said there still some space for expanding cooperation between England and Pakistan for matter of mutual interest, adding that steps are being taken in this regard.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020