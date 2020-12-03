Public welfare projects worth billions launched: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that the government has launched numerous public welfare projects worth billions of rupees and the third-party monitoring of every development scheme will be also held while making no compromise on quality of projects.

The CM said this while chairing a marathon session of video link meeting at his office to take stock of ongoing development schemes, the DG Khan Development Package and law and order situation in South Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said the government is custodian of national resources and those involved in any embezzlement will not be forgiven. He directed that timely utilization of funds be ensured for public welfare schemes as an inordinate delay is not acceptable.

He further directed the officers to go into the field to ensure transparency adding that the mantra of lip-service will not work as they will have to perform. The CM Complaint Cell will hold an inquiry against those involved in corruption in development projects, he warned.

Prospect of a women university in D G Khan should be reviewed and recommendations be forwarded, he continued. Similarly, the sewerage system in major cities of South Punjab should be improved permanently. Moreover, in a statement, the CM said the PDM has no regard for human lives and this bandit brigade even tried to point-scoring on coronavirus.

The CM regretted the opposition is indifferent to public safety as coronavirus is still spreading. Those who have no regard for human lives cannot understand the public issues, he added and regretted that opposition always adopted an irrespective behaviour. He said holding public meetings would be enmity with the people as the coronavirus situation is becoming serious.

