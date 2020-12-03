CPEC a transformational initiative: Pakistan, China for strong economic partnership

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China Wednesday underscored the need for a strong economic partnership with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the transformational initiative in this regard. The consensus was reached during a meeting of China's newly-appointed Ambassador Nong Rong with Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar here, according to a statement of the ministry.

The Minister for Economic Affairs congratulated the ambassador on his appointment to Pakistan and hoped that Pakistan-China ties will further deepen and strengthen based on his experience and professionalism. During the meeting, Pakistan-China economic relations, cooperation in fighting Covid-19, the CPEC, and matters of mutual economic interests were discussed. The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the assistance extended by the Government of China to fight the pandemic.

He underlined that Pakistan and China were strategic partners and both countries supported each other on the issues of their core interest. It was discussed that the strategic partnership should set the basis for strong economic partnership. The CPEC is a transformational initiative in this regard. The minister stated that the agriculture was one of the key sectors for the Pakistan's economy, and emphasised that Pakistan and China should deepen and expand co-operation in the agriculture sector under the CPEC umbrella to enhance productivity and value addition.

The minister hoped that the 10th JCC would be successful and that the implementation of important socio-economic, energy, transport, and infrastructure projects, and special economic zone development would be expedited.

Ambassador Nong appreciated the minister's support and expressed that Pakistan-China relations would grow further under the leadership of the two countries. He conveyed Government of China's full support to the CPEC, and resolved that Pakistan and China should further deepen cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral institutions.

