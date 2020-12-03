AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
Australia exits first recession in almost 30 years

AFP 03 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: Australia has exited its first recession in almost 30 years, after official figures on Wednesday showed the economy grew 3.3 percent in July-September compared with the coronavirus-hit previous quarter. With local transmission of Covid-19 largely under control, official data showed businesses have begun to rebound and consumer spending has surged.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said household spending largely drove the economic bounce, rising 7.9 percent compared with the previous quarter. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the figures "can give Australians cause for optimism and hope", declaring that Australia "has performed better on the health and on the economic fronts than nearly any other country in the world".

However, central bank governor Philip Lowe warned that positive economic indicators masked lingering difficulties. "These figures... cannot hide the reality that the recovery will be uneven and bumpy and that it will be drawn-out. Some parts of the economy are doing quite well, but others are in considerable difficulty," he told lawmakers. Australia's central bank has predicted the economy will not return to pre-pandemic levels until the end of 2021.

