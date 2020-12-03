AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Bild newspaper tops half a million online paid subscribers

AFP 03 Dec 2020

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Germany's biggest-selling newspaper, Bild, topped half a million online subscribers, it said Wednesday, with more readers opting for its digital format during the pandemic. The tabloid-style broadsheet, which regularly breaks political, sports or celebrity gossip news, started its current digital operation in 2013.

After adding 50,000 online members this year, it reached 500,000 paid subscribers in November. "We have made paid content big not only for Bild, but for Germany," said editor-in-chief Julian Reichelt who said the platform "is a successful model for paid journalism."

It makes Bild the largest paid online media portal in Germany, although its digital subscriptions lag behind international outlets like the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. He said the next goal was to reach one million online subscribers, who pay a standard rate of 7.99 euros ($9.62). Bild has a print run of 1.7 million paper copies according to figures from February this year, a number that had fallen from 2 million just five years ago.

