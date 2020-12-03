AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 03, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

EU agrees to new sanctions regime for rights abuses

Reuters 03 Dec 2020

BRUSSELS: EU envoys agreed on Wednesday on a new mechanism to punish human rights abuses around the world by targeting people regardless of their nationality or their location, two diplomats said. Pushed by the Netherlands, as well as the United States, the European Union will now be able to freeze assets of those deemed responsible, similar to the Magnitsky Act of 2012 in the United States, highlighting abuses that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Sergei Magnitsky was a Russian lawyer arrested in 2008 after alleging that Russian officials were involved in large-scale tax fraud. Magnitsky died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after complaining of mistreatment.

The new sanctions regime, which EU foreign ministers will formally approve on Monday, will allow the European Union to impose sanctions quickly on specific individuals anywhere in the world, freezing their assets in the bloc and banning them from entry.

The new regime will not replace existing sanctions regimes, some of which already address human rights violations and abuses in Syria, Belarus and Venezuela, but gives the European Union a new tool to coordinate any punitive measures on rights with Washington.

The EU also hopes the regime will strengthen its fight to uphold human rights in countries such as China, Russia, Iran, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia, where EU governments say abuses must be punished. The new human rights regime follows the establishment of two similar EU mechanisms - targeting the use of chemical weapons and attacks on computer networks - that have been set up in the past few years.

It was not immediately clear how widely the regime will be used by EU governments, which must propose names. No names are expected to be added immediately on Monday, diplomats said.

