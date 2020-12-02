AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
France new COVID-19 cases up 14,064 in 24 hours

  • The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections in hospitals rose by 313 in 24 hours to 37,002.
  • The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now totals 2,244,635,
Reuters Updated 03 Dec 2020

PARIS: French health authorities on Wednesday reported 14,064 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from Tuesday's 8,083.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections in hospitals rose by 313 in 24 hours to 37,002. This brought the total death tally to 53,816.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now totals 2,244,635, the fifth highest tally in the world.

