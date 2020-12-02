World
France new COVID-19 cases up 14,064 in 24 hours
- The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections in hospitals rose by 313 in 24 hours to 37,002.
- The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now totals 2,244,635,
Updated 03 Dec 2020
PARIS: French health authorities on Wednesday reported 14,064 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from Tuesday's 8,083.
The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections in hospitals rose by 313 in 24 hours to 37,002. This brought the total death tally to 53,816.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now totals 2,244,635, the fifth highest tally in the world.
Afghan government, Taliban announce breakthrough deal to pursue peace talks
France new COVID-19 cases up 14,064 in 24 hours
PTI's Government to provide 'free' COVID-19 vaccine to all residents
'Second wave' hampers Pakistan’s Refining, Fuel Demand Growth Outlooks: Report
Govt will initiate work to grant provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan on priority, says PM
Al Azizya reference: IHC declares Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender
US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud
COVID-19 pandemic: 75 deaths, 2,829 fresh cases reported across country
Barnier says no guarantee of Brexit trade deal
Petition filed in LHC seeking ban on PDM's Lahore rally
PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore
Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount
Read more stories
Comments