Barrister Farogh Naseem tests positive for COVID-19

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday.
A spokesman of the ministry confirmed the report and said that the minister has self-quarantined himself at his residence in Karachi.
He will continue to work from home, the spokesperson added.
Pakistan has recorded fresh 2,829 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths due to the virus in past 24 hours.
As many as 75 more people succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 8,166. Meanwhile, 2,079 patients have recovered from the deadly bug during the period while 2,244 patients are in critical condition.
The total count of active cases increased up to 49,780.
