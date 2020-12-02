AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
Govt. releases Rs548.890 for 15 Aviation sector projects in five months

  • According to the official data, the government has authorized/disbursed an amount of Rs. 548.890 as of November 27.
APP 02 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The government has released funds amounting to Rs. 548.890 million during first five months of the current fiscal year to execute 15 aviation sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21) against the total allocation of Rs. 1, 320.879 million.

According to the official data, the government has authorized/disbursed an amount of Rs. 548.890 as of November 27.

As per the PSDP details, an amount of Rs. 61.923 million would be utilized during the fiscal year for construction of double storey ladies hostel/barrack with provision of third storey along with mess, recreation hall and allied facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

Similarly, Rs. 90 million would be spent for construction of double storey barrack with provision of third storey for corporal to inspectors and assistant director along with separate mess, and allied facilities recreation hall at Quetta airport.

Funds amounting to Rs. 50 million and Rs. 69.756 million have been reserved for construction of Airport Security Force (ASF) Camp at Islamabad International Airport and building barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with mess and allied facilities respectively.

While, Rs. 20 million have been kept for construction of barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with mess and allied facilities at Chitral airport, Rs. 65 million for construction of double storey barracks for ASF at Faisalabad Airport, Rs. 21.280 million for construction of double storey Director South Secretariat offices ASF along with allied facilities adjacent to HQs ASF Karachi, Rs. 100 million for construction of rain water harvesting Kasana Dam, Rs. 63.553 million to construct triple storey living accommodation for ASF personnel at Lahore Airport and Rs. 99.367 million for construction of triple storey living barrack for ASF personnel along with mess, recreation hall at Multan airport.

An amount of Rs. 55 million has been allocated for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, whereas Rs. 55 million would be utilized for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan, Rs. 519 million for New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) project, Rs. 41 million for Reverse Linkage Project Between Pakistan Meteorological Department and Marmara Research Centre, Turkey and Rs. 10 million for up-gradation of ASF Academy, Karachi.

