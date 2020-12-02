Pakistan
Gold price increases Rs1600 to Rs110,800 per tola
02 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 1600 on Wednesday and was traded at 110,800 against its sale at Rs. 109,200 the previous day.
Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs. 1372 and was traded at Rs. 94,993 against Rs. 93,621 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 87,077 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs. 1200 and Rs. 1028.80.
The gold prices in the in international market increased by $30 and was traded at $1831 against $$1801.
