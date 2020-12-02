AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
International Smart Phone Brand VIVO to Start Manufacturing in Pakistan: Hammad Azhar

  • International Smart Phone Brand VIVO has decided to establish a smart phone manufacturing facility in Pakistan, according to a recent tweet by Hammad Azhar.
BR Web Desk 02 Dec 2020
Source: Reuters

International Smart Phone Brand VIVO has decided to establish a smart phone manufacturing facility in Pakistan, according to a recent tweet by Hammad Azhar, Minister for Industries & Production.

Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd. is a Chinese technology company that designs and develops smartphones, smartphone accessories, software and online services.

Hammad Azhar reported that VIVO has already purchased land to set up this manufacturing facility in the country.

While the introduction of DIRBS has eliminated smuggled phones, it has also resulted in a massive boost to revenue from merely Rs.14 billion in 2016 to Rs.48 billion in 2020 depicting a growth of 234 percent. This growth in the smart phones market has also attracted foreign companies such as VIVO in Pakistan.

Hammad Azhar also explains that the introduction of a mobile manufacturing policy and the deployment of DIRBS has doubled revenues and enabled local manufacturing of smart phones to take off.

