Pakistan
52 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad
- Deputy District Officer Health Dr. Asif Shehzad told APP on Wednesday that 446 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private laboratories, out of these reports,52 were positive.
02 Dec 2020
FAISALABAD: As many as 52 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours.
Deputy District Officer Health Dr. Asif Shehzad told APP on Wednesday that 446 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private laboratories, out of these reports,52 were positive.
He said 550 beds in the Allied Hospital and 85 in the DHQ Hospital had been reserved for coronavirus patients.
Dr. Asif said 60 patients, including 35 confirmed, were under treatment in the
Allied Hospital while 29 patients, including eight confirmed, were under treatment at the DHQ Hospital.
He said total cases in Faisalabad reached 416 while 5,828 patients had been recovered.
PTI's Government to provide 'free' COVID-19 vaccine to all residents
52 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad
'Second wave' hampers Pakistan’s Refining, Fuel Demand Growth Outlooks: Report
Govt will initiate work to grant provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan on priority, says PM
Al Azizya reference: IHC declares Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender
US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud
COVID-19 pandemic: 75 deaths, 2,829 fresh cases reported across country
Barnier says no guarantee of Brexit trade deal
Petition filed in LHC seeking ban on PDM's Lahore rally
PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore
Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount
Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference
Read more stories
Comments