52 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: As many as 52 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the city during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr. Asif Shehzad told APP on Wednesday that 446 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private laboratories, out of these reports,52 were positive.

He said 550 beds in the Allied Hospital and 85 in the DHQ Hospital had been reserved for coronavirus patients.

Dr. Asif said 60 patients, including 35 confirmed, were under treatment in the

Allied Hospital while 29 patients, including eight confirmed, were under treatment at the DHQ Hospital.

He said total cases in Faisalabad reached 416 while 5,828 patients had been recovered.