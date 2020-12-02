Rupee loses 65 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee lost 65 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs. 160.46 against the previous day's closing of 159.81.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 160 and Rs. 160.8 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by Rs. 1.97 and closed at Rs. 193.39 against the last day’s trading of Rs. 191.51, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs. 1.53, whereas an increase of Rs. 2.39 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs.214.53 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 212.14.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 18 paisas each to close at Rs. 43.68 and Rs. 42.78 respectively.