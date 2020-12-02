"Milestone" Agreement reached in the Afghan Peace negotiations, according to Khalilzad

DOHA, QATAR: On Wednesday, the democratically-elected Afghan government and the Taliban reached a milestone agreement, which would pave the way for a comprehensive ceasefire and a political roadmap.

As announced by Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, United States' Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconstruction, both sides have reached a "milestone" agreement, which comprises a three-page document codifying the rules and procedures for their subsequent negotiations.

The Ambassador added that this milestone demonstrates that "the negotiating parties can agree on tough issues". Furthermore, he stated that as both sides further their negotiations, calls for an immediate ceasefire and a reduction in violence, which he added that "the Afghan people deserve".

As the outgoing Trump Administration prospectively aimed to withdraw a significant number of troops in Afghanistan by January 2021, peace negotiations between the two warring parties remain unsteady, as violence in the country continues to perpetuate.