Poland's unemployment rate could approach 7pc, deputy PM says

WARSAW: Poland's unemployment rate in the new year could approach 7pc, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin told Radio Plus on Wednesday, as the economy continues to cope with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Poland's unemployment rate was 6.1pc in October.

"It might not be 6.1pc, it might unfortunately be closer to 7pc, but when it comes to November's unemployment rate, Poland is at the head of the European Union when it comes to good tendencies for labour," Gowin said.

Gowin did not indicate what the unemployment rate might be in November.