AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,027 Increased By ▲ 362.11 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,668 Increased By ▲ 134.83 (0.77%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Kenyan shilling weakens; Central bank weighs in on market divergence, say traders

  • At 0830 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 110.30/50 per dollar, its lowest level ever, slightly down from 110.20/40 the previous day.
Reuters 02 Dec 2020

NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Wednesday and traders said the central bank had started holding meetings with banks to discuss the emergence of a dual foreign exchange rate system in the market.

There was no immediate comment from the central bank.

At 0830 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 110.30/50 per dollar, its lowest level ever, slightly down from 110.20/40 the previous day.

The shilling has weakened significantly this year mainly due to concerns among traders about the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the tourism sector, a key source of hard currency.

This has led to the emergence of a dual rate system, with commercial banks trading the shilling at 113-115 per dollar, well above the central bank's official rate of 110, said Standard Bank in a research note issued on Monday.

Traders said the central bank had held a meeting with chief executive officers of commercial banks on Tuesday, and with key foreign currency traders on Wednesday, to discuss the issue.

It was also not immediately clear what the two meetings had resolved.

Kenyan shilling

Kenyan shilling weakens; Central bank weighs in on market divergence, say traders

Govt will initiate work to grant provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan on priority, says PM

Al Azizya reference: IHC declares Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender

US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud

COVID-19 pandemic: 75 deaths, 2,829 fresh cases reported across country

Barnier says no guarantee of Brexit trade deal

Petition filed in LHC seeking ban on PDM's Lahore rally

PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore

Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount

Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference

Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters