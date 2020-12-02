World
Italy's health minister says COVID vaccines to be free, distribution in Q1 2021
- Italy was the first Western country hit by the virus, registering 56,361 COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain's.
02 Dec 2020
ROME: Italy will launch a massive, free coronavirus vaccination programme early next year, with health workers and the elderly to be given priority, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told parliament on Wednesday.
Speranza said the government had options to buy 202 million COVID-19 vaccine shots from various companies.
It has also registered 1.62 million cases to date.
