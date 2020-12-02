World
WHO issues fresh advice on mask-wearing for public, health workers
02 Dec 2020
GENEVA: People living in areas with COVID-19 spread should wear masks in shops, workplaces and schools if ventilation is not adequate, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in new advice issued on Wednesday.
Health workers could wear N95 masks if available when caring for COVID-19 patients, but the only proven protection is when they are doing aerosol-generating procedures, the U.N. agency said, updating its previous guidance of June.
