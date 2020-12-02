AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By ▲ 38.56 (0.89%)
BR30 22,153 Increased By ▲ 141.16 (0.64%)
KSE100 42,040 Increased By ▲ 374.7 (0.9%)
KSE30 17,670 Increased By ▲ 136.15 (0.78%)
Hong Kong shares close lower on tech, healthcare retreat

  • The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.7pc, the IT sector dipped 2.09pc, the financial sector ended 0.59pc higher and the property sector rose 0.11pc.
Reuters 02 Dec 2020

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares settled lower on Wednesday, as technology and healthcare stocks dropped tracking mainland markets with investors taking a pause after a rally fuelled by upbeat factory data.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 35.10 points, or 0.13pc, at 26,532.58.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.81pc to 10,573.79.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.7pc, the IT sector dipped 2.09pc, the financial sector ended 0.59pc higher and the property sector rose 0.11pc.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was HSBC Holdings PLC, which climbed 3.66pc, while the biggest loser was Xiaomi Corp, which fell 7.07pc on a near $4 billion share sale.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.07pc, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended flat.

Globally, renewed talk of a possible U.S. stimulus package failed to boost most of the Asian markets.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.21pc, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.05pc.

Joe Biden will not immediately cancel the Phase 1 trade agreement that President Donald Trump struck with China nor take steps to remove tariffs on Chinese exports, the New York Times on Wednesday quoted the U.S. president-elect as saying.

Hong Kong shares close lower on tech, healthcare retreat

