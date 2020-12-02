Markets
South Korea's SPC buys 31,600 tonnes U.S./Canadian milling wheat
- The purchase involved a series of different wheat grades for shipment in February 2021, they said.
02 Dec 2020
HAMBURG: South Korea's SPC group purchased an estimated 31,600 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States and Canada in a tender on Wednesday, European traders said.
The purchase involved a series of different wheat grades for shipment in February 2021, they said.
