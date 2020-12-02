AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
PIA terminates 24 employees over fake degrees, corrupt practices

  • The national carrier issued letters of displeasure and caution to eight employees, whereas, eight workers were cleared in the inquiries against them
Fahad Zulfikar 02 Dec 2020

(Karachi) As part of action against possessing fake degrees and disobedience, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management terminated 24 employees during the month of November local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the national carrier took action against 43 employees on different charges which includes termination of services of 24 workers. The PIA HR department also released the list of the employees who have faced action after going through ‘transparent and unbiased’ inquiries.

The services of four employees were terminated for possessing fake education degrees and eight for prolonging unauthorised absence from their duties. Four more employees were sacked for their involvement in receiving bribes from customer and contractor and two for the disclosure of official information.

For their alleged involvement in fraud, three employees were terminated, two for theft and destruction of the official record and one for smuggling.

Moreover, four employees were demoted over charges of ‘disobedience’ and refusal to carry out lawful order issued by the management and salaries of three employees were reduced to the lower pay scale for ‘insubordination’.

The PIA management issued letters of displeasure and caution to eight employees, whereas, eight workers were cleared in the inquiries against them.

Nine PIA employees have been issued appreciation letters and monetary awards were given to three employees for exhibiting good performance.

