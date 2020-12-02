Barnier says no guarantee of Brexit trade deal
- "We are quickly approaching a make or break moment in the Brexit talks," Barnier told a video meeting of European envoys, a diplomat said, in an account of the video meeting confirmed by other sources.
02 Dec 2020
BRUSSELS: Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned Wednesday he can not guarantee he will strike a trade deal with Britain, diplomats said, and the next few days will be crucial.
"We are quickly approaching a make or break moment in the Brexit talks," Barnier told a video meeting of European envoys, a diplomat said, in an account of the video meeting confirmed by other sources.
"Intensive negotiations are continuing in London, but as of this morning it is still unclear whether negotiators can bridge the gaps on issues like level playing field, governance and fisheries," Barnier said.
'Second wave' hampers Pakistan’s Refining, Fuel Demand Growth Outlooks: Report
Barnier says no guarantee of Brexit trade deal
Pakistan might be getting a big JF-17 order from Argentina
Govt will initiate work to grant provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan on priority, says PM
Al Azizya reference: IHC declares Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender
US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud
COVID-19 pandemic: 75 deaths, 2,829 fresh cases reported across country
Petition filed in LHC seeking ban on PDM's Lahore rally
PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore
Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount
Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference
Read more stories
Comments