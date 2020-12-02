Al Azizya reference: IHC declares Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender

(Karachi) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has declared PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif proclaimed offender in Avenfield and Al Azizya Steel Mills references, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the court observed that notices will also be issued to the guarantors of Nawaz Sharif. After hearing, the IHC adjourned the case till December 9.

Earlier, a two-member bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued a proclamation against the former prime minister in leading newspapers asking him to surrender himself in 30 days to avoid the further adverse process.

Director Europe at the Foreign Office Mohammad Mubashir Khan also submitted a report in the court, stating that Nawaz Sharif is aware of court proceedings. “The news regarding proclamation came on print and digital media both locally and internationally. He also received court summons through Royal Mail.”

The court had sentenced the PML-N founder to 10-year jail term in Avenfield reference and acquitted him in the Flagship reference. All the references were filed by National Accountability Bureau following the Supreme Court verdict in panama gate.

Nawaz has been declared a proclaimed offender in two more cases, including the Toshakhana reference and illegal land allotment case.