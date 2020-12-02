Govt will initiate work to grant provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan on priority, says PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the work to grant Gilgit Baltistan the status of a province will be initiated immediately and a committee will be formed over the matter, local media reported.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected Gilgit Baltistan Assembly members on Wednesday, he said that GB government will perform and run affairs on new parameters.

He added that the government is well aware of the problems being faced by the people of the region and all the issues will be addressed. "The government has also planned to bring health insurance in Gilgit Baltistan that will facilitate the poor and low-income people."

The prime minister highlighted that Ehsaas programme will also be introduced in the region while loans will also be provided to people to build guest houses in a bid to boost tourism.

Imran stated that it is the government's priority to bring forward the poor segments of the society and provide them with job opportunities.

"Two hydropower plants are being constructed in the region that will help address power issues," he said.

Taking a jibe on opposition leaders, including PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP chairperson Asif Zardari, the PM said that the corrupt mafia does not care about the country but is just hatching conspiracies to save their looted wealth.

He said they speak a hundred lies to hide a single lie. "We have seen how Allah's wrath has destroyed them. They are facing humiliation everywhere in their lives."

Regarding former finance minister Ishaq Dar's interview on BBC, the premier said that he looked worried and faced intense grilling by the host.

He said that Dar spoke lies in his interview and was unable to give satisfactory explanations over his corruption.