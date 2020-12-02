AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,362 Increased By ▲ 26.51 (0.61%)
BR30 22,064 Increased By ▲ 51.87 (0.24%)
KSE100 41,900 Increased By ▲ 235.12 (0.56%)
KSE30 17,606 Increased By ▲ 72.94 (0.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Govt will initiate work to grant provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan on priority, says PM

  • Imran says the government has also planned to bring health insurance and Ehsaas programme and boost tourism in the region for welfare of the people
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 02 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the work to grant Gilgit Baltistan the status of a province will be initiated immediately and a committee will be formed over the matter, local media reported.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected Gilgit Baltistan Assembly members on Wednesday, he said that GB government will perform and run affairs on new parameters.

He added that the government is well aware of the problems being faced by the people of the region and all the issues will be addressed. "The government has also planned to bring health insurance in Gilgit Baltistan that will facilitate the poor and low-income people."

The prime minister highlighted that Ehsaas programme will also be introduced in the region while loans will also be provided to people to build guest houses in a bid to boost tourism.

Imran stated that it is the government's priority to bring forward the poor segments of the society and provide them with job opportunities.

"Two hydropower plants are being constructed in the region that will help address power issues," he said.

Taking a jibe on opposition leaders, including PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP chairperson Asif Zardari, the PM said that the corrupt mafia does not care about the country but is just hatching conspiracies to save their looted wealth.

He said they speak a hundred lies to hide a single lie. "We have seen how Allah's wrath has destroyed them. They are facing humiliation everywhere in their lives."

Regarding former finance minister Ishaq Dar's interview on BBC, the premier said that he looked worried and faced intense grilling by the host.

He said that Dar spoke lies in his interview and was unable to give satisfactory explanations over his corruption.

Imran Khan GB Assembly

Govt will initiate work to grant provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan on priority, says PM

Petition filed in LHC seeking ban on PDM's Lahore rally

PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore

Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount

Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference

Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM

ECC may approve removal of 5 percent RD on cotton yarn

FBR says it paid Rs80 billion refunds in Jul-Nov

Hydropower project: AJK government, Azad Pattan sign agreements

Capacity payments: Discos grilled over backlog of new connections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters