Dec 02, 2020
Toyota IMC discontinues Corolla Altis Grande 1.8L Manual

  • Toyota Indus Motors (IMC) is not offering the Corolla Altis Grande's 1.8L Manual variant for sale anymore.
  • The company hopes to launch its Altis X-Package car in January 2021.
BR Web Desk 02 Dec 2020

Toyota Indus Motors (IMC) is not offering the Corolla Altis Grande's 1.8L Manual variant for sale anymore.

Altis Grande 1.8L Manual was the second most popular car from Toyota IMC's Corolla cars. With all the latest features of a Sedan car, including leather seats, autoboot, cruise control and a sunroof, this car was sold at Rs3,679,000 in the market.

The auto manufacturer has offered no clear reason for the discontinuation of this car. However, Toyota has announced that it will be introducing its Altis X-Package car.

According to Pakwheels, the Altis X-Package car will have minor changes in the interior and exterior design A front and rear bumper kit, passenger seat belt sensor, all black interior and parking sensors will be included in this Altis X-Package.

This new car is expected to launch in the markets in January 2021.

Although, Toyota IMC has been experiencing a growth during the current financial year, mainly due to high sales for Toyota Yaris, it would be important to observe how the discontinuation of this manual variant will impact the company's sales in the future.

