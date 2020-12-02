AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
Punjab govt extends parole of Shehbaz, Hamza for one day

  • The extension in parole was approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar
Fahad Zulfikar 02 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The government has extended the parole of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz for one day, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the extension in parole was approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. On December 27, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were released on five day parole by Punjab government following the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

Former adviser to prime minister on information and broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, meanwhile, commented on the extension, saying the PML-N leaders were released on parole on humanitarian grounds.

She said the parole cannot be extended and a request should never have been submitted.

