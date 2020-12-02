AVN 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 133.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
DCL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DGKC 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.2%)
EFERT 61.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.8%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.19%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.97%)
HBL 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
HUBC 84.45 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (6.56%)
HUMNL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
JSCL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.27%)
KAPCO 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.55%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.72%)
OGDC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.27%)
PAEL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3%)
PIOC 94.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.54%)
POWER 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.63%)
PSO 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.18%)
SNGP 45.36 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.09%)
STPL 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
TRG 67.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.49%)
WTL 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
BR100 4,362 Increased By ▲ 26.56 (0.61%)
BR30 22,043 Increased By ▲ 30.87 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,890 Increased By ▲ 224.73 (0.54%)
KSE30 17,607 Increased By ▲ 73.02 (0.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 pandemic: 75 deaths, 2,829 fresh cases reported across country

  • NCOC states that the number of fatalities due to the virus is the highest in the last four months
Fahad Zulfikar 02 Dec 2020
— Press Trust of India
— Press Trust of India

(Karachi) Pakistan has recorded 75 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest number of fatalities in last four months, as per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The NCOC stataed that 2,829 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll has reached 8,166. At least 2,079 patients have recovered from the virus and 2,244 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases increased up to 49,780.

The NCOC said that with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 403,311.

A total of 35,197 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 345,365 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,584,976 samples have been tested thus far.

The coronavirus positivity ratio in the country fell to six percent on December 1. Last week, the positivity rate across the country reached its highest level of 7.46 percent.

The NCOC stated that the highest COVID-19 positivity rate was reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur district at 20.62 percent, followed by Peshawar at 19.58 percent, Hyderabad at 19.3 percent, Karachi at 13.86 percent, Abbottabad at 11.21 percent, Quetta at 10.76 percent and Multan at 10.66 percent.

It maintained that Pakistan’s positivity ratio fell to six percent during the last 24 hours. Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest positivity ratio at 14.05 percent, followed by Sindh with 10.01 percent. Similarly, 9.04 percent positivity rate was recorded in Balochistan, 5.03 percent in Islamabad, 3.8 percent in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 2.6 percent in Gilgit Baltistan.

On November 30, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the NCOC has finalized its recommendations for procurement of coronavirus vaccine.

The Government of Pakistan allocated an initial funds of $150 million to buy a COVID-19 vaccine directly from international manufacturers by the second quarter of 2021. It hopes to start immunizing its 220 million population soon.

NCOC COVID19

COVID-19 pandemic: 75 deaths, 2,829 fresh cases reported across country

Petition filed in LHC seeking ban on PDM's Lahore rally

PDM denied permission to hold rally in Lahore

Projects under Karachi Transformation Plan: Planning ministry for utilization of Bahria settlement amount

Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference

Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM

ECC may approve removal of 5 percent RD on cotton yarn

FBR says it paid Rs80 billion refunds in Jul-Nov

Hydropower project: AJK government, Azad Pattan sign agreements

Capacity payments: Discos grilled over backlog of new connections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters