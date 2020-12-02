COVID-19 pandemic: 75 deaths, 2,829 fresh cases reported across country

(Karachi) Pakistan has recorded 75 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest number of fatalities in last four months, as per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The NCOC stataed that 2,829 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours while the death toll has reached 8,166. At least 2,079 patients have recovered from the virus and 2,244 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases increased up to 49,780.

The NCOC said that with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 403,311.

A total of 35,197 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 345,365 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,584,976 samples have been tested thus far.

The coronavirus positivity ratio in the country fell to six percent on December 1. Last week, the positivity rate across the country reached its highest level of 7.46 percent.

The NCOC stated that the highest COVID-19 positivity rate was reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur district at 20.62 percent, followed by Peshawar at 19.58 percent, Hyderabad at 19.3 percent, Karachi at 13.86 percent, Abbottabad at 11.21 percent, Quetta at 10.76 percent and Multan at 10.66 percent.

It maintained that Pakistan’s positivity ratio fell to six percent during the last 24 hours. Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest positivity ratio at 14.05 percent, followed by Sindh with 10.01 percent. Similarly, 9.04 percent positivity rate was recorded in Balochistan, 5.03 percent in Islamabad, 3.8 percent in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and 2.6 percent in Gilgit Baltistan.

On November 30, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the NCOC has finalized its recommendations for procurement of coronavirus vaccine.

The Government of Pakistan allocated an initial funds of $150 million to buy a COVID-19 vaccine directly from international manufacturers by the second quarter of 2021. It hopes to start immunizing its 220 million population soon.