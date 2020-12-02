Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has underscored that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a signature project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is transformational, and stressed that the economic and social impact of the CPEC on the region will be substantial and beneficial.

The PM was talking to Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Defence General Wei Fenghe - who is leading a high-level delegation to Pakistan on a three-day official visit to Pakistan - who called on him on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance of regular high-level exchanges, even in the time of the Covid-19.

The prime minister stressed that the two countries were bound by "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" based on mutual trust, understanding and commonality of views.

He added that Pakistan firmly adhered to One-China policy, and supported China on issues of its core national interest.

General Wei Fenghe conveyed warm greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to the prime minister, and underscored the importance the Chinese leadership attached to China's relations with Pakistan.

The premier warmly reciprocated the greetings and recalled his past meetings and exchange with President Xi and Premier Li.

He appreciated China's development model that has lifted millions of people out of poverty, and added that Pakistan wishes to emulate this example.

The prime minister appreciated China's consistent support to Pakistan in pursuit of Pakistan's national development goals.

The prime minister appreciated China's success in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. He thanked the government and the people of China for extending solidarity and material support to Pakistan to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

He appreciated China's principled support on Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of India's unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019.

He underlined the serious threat posed by the RSS-BJP dispensation through belligerent actions, discriminatory measures against Indian minorities, and harshest steps to curb all the freedoms of innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

These and other steps highlighted India's hegemonic designs and expansionist agenda, which imperiling peace and stability in the region.

The prime minister emphasised that Pakistan-China ties remain an anchor for peace and stability in the region and beyond, and that both countries may further deepen strategic communication and coordination to deal with the emerging challenges and threats.

The prime minister underscored that the CPEC, a signature project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), was transformational, and stressed that the economic and social impact of the CPEC on the region would be substantial and beneficial.

General Wei Fenghe underlined that Pakistan was China's close friend, good neighbour and "iron brother".

Underscoring the depth and breadth of China-Pakistan ties, he conveyed Chinese leadership's firm commitment to further strengthening China-Pakistan ties in a host of areas.

General Wei underlined that the South Asia and Arabian Sea Region needed peace, stability, and economic development, and appreciated Pakistan's efforts in advancing those goals. He maintained that both countries needed to make collective efforts to protect and promote their common interests.

