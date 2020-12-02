'Billion Tree Tsunami' project: SC asks top official to give details of money spent

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the secretary Ministry of Climate Change to file a comprehensive report on the billion tree tsunami project with complete record where its funds have been spent. A three-judge bench, headed by the Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard suo moto regarding tree plantation.

The secretary planning and secretaries forest departments of all the provinces have been summoned on the next date. Federal Secretary Ministry of Climate Change informed that 430 million trees had been planted, so far, all over the country.

He said the provinces were implementing the billion tree tsunami project, which was launched two years ago, adding 430 million trees were planted on one million hectares.

The chief justice astounded by the secretary's statement said had 430 million trees planted, it would have changed the country's fate, adding with the plantation of 430 million trees Pakistan's weather might have changed drastically.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said who were looking after those trees, and from where those trees were brought. The secretary informed that the trees were grown in the nurseries. The chief justice said it was strange how such a large number of trees were kept in the nurseries.

He said due to pollution people could not breathe. The chief justice said they would ask the magistrates all over the country to inquire about 430 million trees. The chief justice said who would verify where the trees were planted. He asked the secretary to submit complete report along with the satellite images of the trees.

Secretary Forest Punjab informed that 460 million trees would be planted in the province in the next four years, adding, so far, 90 million trees had been planted in the Punjab.

The chief justice remarked they have seen the condition of Changa Manga Forest Park. He said the trees are being chopped and the housing societies are being constructed on Kallar Kahar hills.

The apex court ordered the Punjab government to halt construction on both public and the private land on Kalar Kahar hills. He said trees be planted on the hills. Regarding Sindh, the chief justice said when the funds in Sindh are not spent on human beings, then how they would be spend on trees.

He observed that in order to arrest dacoits, the trees were cut in the forest near Larkana. All the trees were chopped from the forest besides that no dacoit could be arrested. Secretary Forest Sindh informed that five million trees were planted in the province.

He complained that the provincial government was not releasing funds for the tree plantation. The chief justice said the tsunami tree project did not exist in Balochistan. Justice Ijazul Ahsan said there were not enough trees on both sides of the highways. He said according to the international reports, Lahore was the most polluted city, people could not breathe there. He asked the forest secretaries to do something for the next generation. The case was adjourned for one month.

