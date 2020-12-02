AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
CHCC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.69%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DGKC 106.21 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.97%)
EFERT 60.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 45.42 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.76%)
FCCL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.15%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.77%)
HASCOL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.11%)
KAPCO 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
MLCF 40.27 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.62%)
OGDC 100.13 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.17%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.4%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.93%)
PIOC 92.77 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.77%)
POWER 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.52%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.03%)
PSO 199.15 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.19%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.27%)
STPL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG 69.07 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (5.94%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
WTL 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Increased By ▲ 68.12 (1.6%)
BR30 22,012 Increased By ▲ 442.39 (2.05%)
KSE100 41,665 Increased By ▲ 596.45 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,533 Increased By ▲ 251.98 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

Havelian plane crash: SHC orders authorities to identify those responsible

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the authorities concerned to submit a report identifying those responsible for the Havelian plane crash in 2016. A division bench of the SHC sought the report while hearing a petition into the plane crash which had resulted in the death of forty-eight people.

The bench asked the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director-general and the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) director technical to submit a detailed report on the procedures of issuing maintenance certificates for the ATR planes.

The CAA director requested the court that he should be given some time to furnish those reports, which the court accepted. The petition, filed by the parents of one of the pilots killed in the crash, alleged that the CAA and PIA permitted faulty planes to fly and claimed that their son was sometimes forced to operate three flights a day.

During the last hearing, a report by the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Board of Pakistan was submitted to the court. The report said that a fractured turbine blade triggered a "complicated" sequence of failures that culminated in the crash.

"AAIB is of the view that the crash event was one of its kind that had never been experienced on any other ATR aircraft internationally," the report said. "The way chain of events occurred was highly unexpected and exceptional."

During Tuesday's hearing, the court remarked that this report would not have come if the court hadn't ordered it and even then it took four years. The court also expressed its annoyance over the officials concerned not having read the report. It asked what lessons have been learnt from the crash.

"The officials should have come here after reading the report, but they didn't," Justice Mazhar stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Havelian plane crash: SHC orders authorities to identify those responsible

Coronavirus vaccine: People over 60 to be given preference

Economic, social impact of CPEC will be substantial, beneficial: PM

ECC may approve removal of 5 percent RD on cotton yarn

FBR says it paid Rs80 billion refunds in Jul-Nov

Hydropower project: AJK government, Azad Pattan sign agreements

Capacity payments: Discos grilled over backlog of new connections

Jul-Nov exports post less than 2 percent growth

Nov CPI-based inflation surges 0.82 percent

Periodic monitoring of units: MoC for allowing MoE to formulate policy

US denounces China on North Korea sanctions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.