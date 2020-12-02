SC judge's wife demands removal of PM

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has been urged to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan, Law Minister Farogh Naseem, and Special Assistant to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, for filing a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Sarina Isa on Tuesday filed additional reasons/grounds on her review petition against the Presidential Reference against her husband.

She urged all the judges who heard the cases in her absence and passed the judgments against her, son and daughter, included in the bench hearing review petitions against the apex court judgment.

She further prayed to recall/set aside Order dated 19th June, 2020 and set aside majority judgment and declare all proceedings taken by Zulfiqar Ahmad to be void and set aside/strike down his order dated 14th September, 2020.

She stated; "Remove Imran Khan from the office of the Prime Minister because (i) he is a tax cheat, (ii) did not disclose his three children's assets when they were minors in his returns, (iii) illegally accessed and obtained the petitioner's legally protected records maintained by FBR, NADRA, FIA and SBP; (iv) illegally carried out the petitioner's surveillance, (v) falsely claimed that the petitioner's properties were those of her husband, (vi) advised the President to file a bogus reference on the basis of a proxy complainant; (vii) disclosed the designated secret and confidential Reference to the media; (viii) instructed his team to carry out a propaganda campaign against the petitioner and her family, (ix) facilitated the setting of the illegal Assets Recovery Unit, (x) appointed PTI's party worker Mirza Shahzad Akbar as ARU's chairman, (xi) enabled ARU and its chairman to function without any law, (xii) deputed Mirza Shahzad Akbar to undertake, on his own behalf, illegal activities by bypassing the relevant statutory institutions and government departments."

"Remove Farogh Naseem from the office of Law Minister because he (i) illegally accessed and obtained the petitioner's legally protected records maintained by FBR, NADRA, FIA and SBP; (ii) falsely advised the prime minister (without any proof) that the petitioner's properties were those of her husband, (iii) advised the prime minister to file a bogus reference on the basis of a proxy complainant; (iv) disclosed the designated secret and confidential reference to the media; (v) was part of the propaganda campaign against the petitioner and her family, (vi) facilitated the setting of the illegal Assets Recovery Unit, (vii) enabled ARU and its chairman to function without any law, (viii) met with and conspired with Mirza Shahzad Akbar and undertook illegal activities by bypassing the relevant statutory institutions and government departments, (ix) constantly and repeatedly failed to advise the Prime Minister to abide by the decision in the Anita Turab case."

"Remove Mirza Shahzad Akbar from the illegally held office of Chairman of the illegal ARU, as Special Assistant and from all other offices because: (i) he is a tax cheat, (ii) he does not disclose his wife's property in Spain in his returns, (iii) illegally accessed and obtained the petitioner's legally protected records maintained by FBR, NADRA, FIA and SBP; (iv) illegally carried out the petitioner's surveillance, (v) falsely claimed that the petitioner's properties were those of her husband, (vi) put up the proxy (Mr Dogar), (v) told the proxy (Mr Dogar) to send a bogus complaint to himself, (vi) lied in saying that he had contacted (Mr Dogar) the complainant after receiving a complaint from him, which he could not have done without having his contact details, which were not written on the complaint or did not need to because he himself had set him up, (vii) disclosed the designated secret and confidential Reference to the media; (viii) carried out a propaganda campaign against the petitioner and her family, (ix) set up an illegal Assets Recovery Unit, (x) got himself appointed as ARU's chairman, (xi) ARU and himself as its chairman functioned without any law, (xii) illegally directed government servants, including those of FBR, FIA, NADRA, to do his bidding, (xiii) went to London to negotiate with a property tycoon a deal worth millions [of] pounds, (xiv) assumed to himself statutory powers, including those of FBR, FIA and NADRA, (xv) falsely put himself out as a minister, (xvi) illegally gathered information through surveillance and other means of Judges of the Supreme Court and their families, (xv) directs the removal of government servants and has them replaced with those who do his bidding and (xvi) conspired with Mirza Iftikhar-ud-din in the attempted assassination of Justice Qazi Faez Isa."

