India given another opportunity to appoint counsel for Jadhav

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday gave another opportunity to the Indian government to appoint a legal representative for Indian spy and an agent of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The special larger bench comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq, and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, conducted the hearing of government's plea seeking the appointment of a legal representative for Jadhav for filing his review petition against his death sentence.

The IHC bench observed that the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Indian spy's case would be implemented in any case.

The IHC chief justice remarked that it is our responsibility to ensure a fair trial in the Kulbhushan case. Then he asked from a counsel representing the Indian High Commission in Islamabad that about India's stance in the case?

Barrister Shahnawaz said that India's External Affairs Ministry is holding meetings over the issue in New Delhi.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan informed the bench that the government is willing to offer India consular access to Jadhav for a third time. At this, the defense counsel said that currently India is concerned over the detention of its national Muhammad Ismail who is behind the bars despite completion of sentence.

The IHC chief justice said the prisoner should be freed if there is no bar. The AG told the court that his offence pertains to the Official Secrets Act.

Later, the bench deferred hearing in this matter till January 14 for further proceedings. In this matter, the federal government filed a petition regarding the death sentence of convicted Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, to implement the International Court of Justice's (ICJ's) decision to meet the requirements of a fair trial.

