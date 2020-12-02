President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (mly) on Chinese minister

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (military) on China's Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The President decorated the Chinese official with the award in recognition to his illustrious services for strengthening defence relations between Pakistan and China.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf, services chiefs and senior military officials of Pakistan and China attended the ceremony.

"General Wei Fenghe is a sincere and close friend of Pakistan. He has played a prominent role in promoting and further strengthening defence relations between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and China," said a citation read on the occasion.

With a distinguished career, General Wei Fenghe graduated from People's Liberation Army National Defence University, China and was commissioned in People's Liberation Army in December 1970.

During his outstanding military career, he served as Chief of Staff, People's Liberation Army Second Artillery Force and Deputy Chief of General Staff of People's Liberation Army and Commanded People's Liberation Army Second Artillery Force and People's Liberation Army Rocket Force.

In 2012, he became a Member of the Central Military Commission and later appointed Member of Leading Party Member's Group of the State Council. Later, General Wei Fenghe called on President Arif Alvi and discussed issues pertaining to the military cooperation between Pakistan and China.

During the meeting, President Dr Arif Alvi said friendship with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy and expressed desired to further strengthen bilateral cooperation so as to address security challenges in the region.

He said there was a huge scope in defence cooperation that needed to be further expanded for the mutual advantage of two countries.

Terming Pakistan and China as "great friends", Dr Alvi said Pakistan strongly adhered to One-China Policy and supported it on issues of Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and South China Sea.

The President expressed concern over the Indian hegemonic designs that posed a threat to regional peace and stability. He also highlighted India's state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

President Alvi appreciated the economic progress made by China as well as the measures taken by the Chinese government in containing the Covid-19 pandemic. He lauded China's steadfast support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

General Wei Fenghe stated that military relations between the two all-weather friends had made significant progress and expressed the hope that his visit would further strengthen the defence cooperation.