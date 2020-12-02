Pakistan, China reiterate resolve to further consolidate friendship

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan's friendship with China was the cornerstone of its foreign policy, and we wanted to further improve this relation, so as to address the security challenges being faced by the region.

Pakistan and China have reiterated their resolve to further consolidate their friendship for the mutual benefit of the two countries. This was discussed at a meeting between the visiting Chinese Minister for National Defence, General Wei Fenghe, and President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

Welcoming the Chinese Defence minister, the president informed the delegation that Pakistan and China were great friends, and Pakistan strongly adhered to One-China Policy and supported China on issues of Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, and South China Sea.

The president expressed concern over the Indian hegemonic designs that posed a threat to regional peace and stability. The president also highlighted India's state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi appreciated the economic progress made by China as well as the measures taken by the Chinese government in containing the Covid-19 pandemic. He lauded the steadfast Chinese support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, including at international fora. He said that there was a huge scope for bilateral defence cooperation that needed to be further expanded for the mutual advantage of the two countries.

Chinese Minister for National Defence General Wei Fenghe said that military relations between the two all-weather friends had made significant progress, and expressed the hope that his visit would further strengthen the defence cooperation. He said that China wanted to share dividends of development with Pakistan that would help in the economic uplift of Pakistan.

He thanked the president for being the first foreign dignitary to visit China during March 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic as well as sending the medical equipment.

