Business Recorder Logo
Dec 02, 2020
Multan rally: FIR to be registered against organisers: Firdous

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Shehbaz Sharif will not be allowed to do politics on the death of his mother. "Extending release on parole is not a part of government's policy; whether it is a member of the Sharif family or an ordinary citizen, the government will ensure the rule of law," she added while talking to media at the Governor House here on Tuesday.

She said that the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar already gave a five-day release on parole to Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz instead of 12 hours on humanitarian grounds. She said that Shehbaz Sharif should not have asked for extension in release on parole. She said that Shehbaz Sharif was released on parole to attend his mother's funeral and last rites; therefore, he would not be allowed any extension for political gossips and business affairs.

Later, addressing the press conference at DGPR Headquarter office, she said that the opposition should realize that public has rejected their treacherous stance. She said that those who looted public wealth for 40 years are now grieving for the common man just to save their looted money. The alliance of opposition parties is only to safeguard their personal interests and looted money and they have nothing to do with people's problem, she added.

She said that the PDM violated the court order and the coronavirus SOPs. The PDM may continue its political rhetoric but refrain from playing with lives of the people. The PDM rallies are resulting in increasing coronavirus cases, she claimed.

She said that an FIR would be registered against the organizers of the Multan rally for violating the Punjab Infectious Diseases Control Act. Apart from 22 persons from PML-N, 16 from PPP, 13 from JUI-f, and some unknown persons had been nominated in the FIR as well, she added.

