Business Recorder
Dec 02, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

New bus terminal approved: CM asks transport dept to submit design by 10th

Muhammad Saleem 02 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded in principle approval to establish a new state-of-the-art bus terminal near Thokar Niaz Beg and asked the transport department to submit the design by December 10. He also gave in-principle approval to establish the Punjab Road Safety Authority.

The CM chaired a meeting, to review the performance of the transport department and the participants also dilated upon different proposals to establish a new transport-related force and bus terminal authority. The CM asked the transport department to complete the procurement-related process at the earliest while maintaining transparency and observance of rules. New bus terminals will also be built in Faisalabad and Multan and green electric buses will be run in major cities including Lahore to help reduce smog and environmental pollution, he added.

The CM announced that the scope of Lahore Transport Company will be expanded to every city and directed to constitute a committee to early submit its proposals for improving the performance of Punjab Masstransit Authority.

The CM has congratulated Barrister Khalid Khurshid on assuming the charge of chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. The success of the PTI in G-B elections is the victory of the agenda of change and new Pakistan, he said. The results have proved that the people fully trust PTI leadership and its policies, he added.

The CM in a statement stated that the negligence shown during the second wave of the corona has resulted in dangerous consequences as 45 patients have died during the last 24 hours.

The CM advised that public meetings should be fully avoided as there is a trend of increase in the number of patients. He regretted the PDM has no concern with public safety as the opposition is playing with the lives of the people to promote its negative politics. The opposition is playing with the lives of the people to achieve some nefarious designs. He advised the people to remain careful as the world is moving towards another lockdown to remain safe from the corona. Overcoming the corona is not possible without public cooperation and the people can remain safe by following social distancing and wearing facemasks, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

