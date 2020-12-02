AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
Punjab government approves four more uplift schemes

Recorder Report 02 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 533.741 million. These schemes were approved in the 16th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party of the current fiscal year 2020-21.

The approved development schemes included strengthening of AMRI Research and Development Capabilities in Collaboration with UAF for the fabrication of cost-effective and efficient small agriculture implements for small farmers at the cost of Rs 495.436 million, standardized construction of mosques in Punjab at the cost of Rs 6.480 million, feasibility regarding the construction of a resort at Khewra at the cost of Rs. 3 million and feasibility study for flood risk management preventing floods in channels of Wazirabad City at the cost of Rs 28.825 million.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

