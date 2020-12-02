Nutshell Conference announces global board of advisors

KARACHI: Nutshell Conferences announced its Global Board of Advisors. This unique board of advisors consist of members from Pakistan, USA, UK, Canada, Russia, South Africa, UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Brussels, Singapore, China, Australia, Sri Lanka and few other countries. It is pertinent to note that all members of this board carry vast experience and are regarded as experts in their respective fields.

Globally and locally, a lot of discussion is taking place to unearth the solution of society's problems. Whereas many countries have think tanks in place to carry out such discussion, Pakistan unfortunately lags behind in this field. Formation of global board of advisors is a major step in creating a think tank that will guide Nutshell Conferences to host national and global summits on the most pertinent regional and international issues.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan Founder & Chairman, Nutshell Conferences while elaborating about the formation of this board of advisors said "I am proud to share with you the exciting new face of Nutshell Conferences. We have formed a global board of advisors who will help broaden our vision with knowledge, ideas and opportunities in a rapidly changing world. By embracing change and innovation, we are poised to keep producing world class events with the aim of to overcome the modern day challenges faced by corporates, academia, government and other segments."

He further said "We aim to stimulate agenda setting debates to help people and organizations make informed choices after interacting with some of the world's most authoritative voices".

He highlighted that our core objective remains projecting Pakistan at the centre of global stage and creating awareness about untapped potential of Pakistan.

Board of Advisors include Prof. Tyler Cowen (Holbert L. Harris Chair of Economics, George Mason University, USA), Shelley Zalis (Founder & CEO, The Female Quotient, USA), John Andrews (Contributing Editor, The Economist & Author of "The World in Conflict: Understanding the World's Troublespots"), Edie Rodriguez (American Businesswoman & Board Member, RAND Corporation, USA), Dr. Ebrahim Khalifa Al Dossary (Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bahrain & Chairman, IFTDO), Prof Dr Wendy Cukier (Professor of IT Management, Ted Rogers School of Management, Ryerson University & Founder, Diversity Institute, Canada), Prof Sohail Inayatullah (UNESCO Chair in Future Studies at UNESCO & USIM), Asma Bajawa (Founder & Managing Director, PeopleFirst Middle East), Prof Michael Sung (Co-Director, Fintech Research Centre, Fanhai International School of Finance, Fudan University), Julia Middleton (Founder, Common Purpose UK & Author of "Beyond Authority: Leadership in a Changing World"), Ralph Simon (Founder & CEO, Mobilium Global Limited, UK), Sara Koslinska (CEO & Co-founder Limitless Fintech, Poland), Prof Francis Davis (Professor of Public Policy, University of Birmingham & Visiting Professorial Fellow, University of Oxford, UK), Valentina Qussisiya (CEO, Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation (AHSF), Jordan), Alexander Shulgin (Visionary, Investor, Composer, Founder & CEO, www.familia.ru, Russia), Lesego Sennelo (Founder & Managing Director, Gosele Advisory Services, South Africa), Axel Goethals (CEO, European Institute of Asian Studies, Brussels), Prof. Jonathan Tavss (Adjunct Professor Media Ventures, Boston University & Co-Founder, Kaleidoko Limited, USA), Dr Shahid Mahmud (Chairman, Interactive Group of Companies Trustee, Eisenhower Fellowships), Wael Osman (CEO, RYTS Global & Pixonal Design, UAE & Egypt), Sam Lee (Founder & CEO, Blockchain Global Limited, Singapore), Nathan Sivagananathan (Co-founder, Hatch & Partner, Patamar Capital & Kimin Holdings, Sri Lanka), John Lee (Venture Capitalist & Investor, USA & Asia) and Douglas Corley (Founder, DHB Global & CEO, Alaunius Technologies & Global Panel Member, MIT Technology Review).-PR

