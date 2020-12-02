Sialkot motorway gang-rape: AC extends judicial remand of two suspects

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of the two suspects in Sialkot motorway gang-rape incident Abid Malhi and Shafqat alias Bagga for ten days and directed the investigating officer to submit challan without a delay.

Earlier the investigating officer requested the court to allow more time to complete the challan. Gujjarpura police had lodged the FIR under sections 376, 392 and 427 of Pakistan Penal Code and section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Malhi and Bagga had criminally assaulted a Pakistan origin French woman after dragging her out from her car that stopped during the late night travel on the motorway after fuel ran out.

