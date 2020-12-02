AVN 71.20 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.94%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
CHCC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.69%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
DGKC 106.21 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.97%)
EFERT 60.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 45.42 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.76%)
FCCL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.15%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.77%)
HASCOL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
HBL 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.11%)
KAPCO 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.56%)
MLCF 40.27 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.62%)
OGDC 100.13 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.17%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.4%)
PIBTL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.93%)
PIOC 92.77 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.77%)
POWER 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.52%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.03%)
PSO 199.15 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.19%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.27%)
STPL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (6.67%)
TRG 69.07 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (5.94%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (6.08%)
WTL 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Increased By ▲ 68.12 (1.6%)
BR30 22,012 Increased By ▲ 442.39 (2.05%)
KSE100 41,665 Increased By ▲ 596.45 (1.45%)
KSE30 17,533 Increased By ▲ 251.98 (1.46%)
Saudi stocks weaken after stellar November

• UAE markets closed for holiday DUBAI: Saudi shares started the month on a weaker note on Tuesday after the...
Reuters 02 Dec 2020

• UAE markets closed for holiday

DUBAI: Saudi shares started the month on a weaker note on Tuesday after the bourse's benchmark index nailed solid gains in November on global cheer over the progress of Covid-19 vaccine candidates. Investors worldwide are pinning their hopes on positive vaccine trial data, fuelling optimism about a faster than expected economic recovery.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the region's financial markets, were broadly steady on Tuesday as investors awaited direction from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies after the producers postponed a formal meeting to decide whether to lift output from January.

The OPEC, Russia and other allies, a group known as OPEC+, delayed talks on next year's output policy to Thursday from Tuesday, as the main players had yet to agree, sources said.

The Saudi bourse's benchmark index, which posted its best monthly gain in four years in November, lost 0.3% in the first trading session of the month. Financial stocks dragged the index down with Saudi British Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi among top losers, declining about 8% and 2%, respectively.

Healthcare firm Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group Co fell 3.2%. Among gainers, Saudi Arabia's biggest lender National Commercial Bank tacked on 1.4%. The markets in the United Arab Emirates are closed for holidays till the end of this trading week and will reopen on Sunday.

Elsewhere, in Qatar, the main share index gained 1.3% with Qatar National Bank and Qatar Islamic Bank putting on 3.2% and about 2%, respectively. The Kuwait main index declined nearly a percent, with utility firm Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power & Water Co leading the decliners, falling 3.9%. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's benchmark gained 0.9% with Commercial International Bank putting on 1.6%.

