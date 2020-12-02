China's blue-chip stocks climb

SHANGHAI: China's blue-chip stocks rose on Tuesday by their most in more than seven weeks, as better-than-expected manufacturing survey data underscored a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy. China's factory sector activity grew at its fastest pace in a decade in November, a business survey showed, as the economy rebounds to pre-pandemic levels.

At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.15%, its biggest daily rise since Oct. 12. The Shanghai Composite index rose 1.77% to 3,451.94. ** The CSI300 financial sector sub-index rose 2.83%, the consumer staples sector added 1.52% and the healthcare sub-index jumped 3.17%. ** But the real estate index lagged, gaining only 0.13% after weak housing data.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.51% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 2.53% higher. 07:08 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.5686 per US dollar, 0.16% firmer than the previous close of 6.5792.