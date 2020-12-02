KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 11.181 billion and the number of lots traded 10,559.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 6.386 billion, followed by currencies through COTS PKR 1.289 billion, DJ PKR 924.369 million, NSDQ 100 PKR 857.306 million, silver PKR 438.367 million, platinum PKR 373.284 million, copper PKR 362.650 million, crude oil PKR 301.161 million, natural gas PKR 148.744 million and SP500 PKR 100.322 million.

In agriculture commodities, one lot of soybean amounting to PKR 9.349 million and 5 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 2.889 million were traded.

